Football starlet chooses Malawi over Zimbabwe

The 17-year-old son of former Zimbabwe national football team left back Allan Johnson has chosen to play for Malawi instead of the Warriors, Malawi24 has established.

Azriel Johnson was born to a Malawian woman in Blantyre in 1999 when his father was playing for Be Forward Wanderers under Rahman Gumbo.

According to Zimbabwe’ Daily News, the decision was influenced by the authorities’ failure to resolve his citizenship status.

“My wish was always for my son to play for Zimbabwe but the process for him to acquire a local passport was just too long. When Malawi heard about his predicament shortly before Cosafa Under-20 championship, they acted quickly to sort out his documents. “They even treated him like a king and sent air ticketd for him to fly to Malawi to join the team. That experience was wonderful for him and he quickly fell in love with Malawi,” Johnson was quoted by daily news.

The youngstar, who has already represented the country at Cosafa Under-20 championship in South Africa, has attracted interest from Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

He is currently in United States of America where he is studying at St. Benedict’ Preparatory School in New Jersey.

This is a relief to Malawi who lost Khama Billiat to the Warriors.