Angry residents beat three Police officers

Three police officers have sustained serious injuries after being beaten by angry people from Dedza district following the arrest of a suspected thief.

According to reports, the police arrested Samalani Chikwita, 44, whom they suspected of using a boy to steal from shops in the district.

Following the arrest, bicycle hire operators commonly known as ‘Zobanduka’ mobilised to free the suspect.

The residents invaded the police station and started to beat officers on duty to force them to release their friend.

Confirming on the local press, Dedza Police spokesperson Edward Kabango said the three police officers have sustained serious injuries.

The police have since arrested two men suspected to have taken a leading role in the attack.

The two, Nyumani Katunda, 28, and Christopher Filimoni, 26, come from Katande village, Traditional Authority (TA) Kamenyagwaza and they are to appear in court soon.