Nankhumwa shuts down his critics: claims donation came from his K1.2 million salary

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa has hit back at his critics saying that the donation he recently made to people in his constituency came from his 1.2 million kwacha monthly salary.

Writing on his Facebook page, Nankhumwa said that some people who hate him reported to Anti-Corruption Bureau to find out whether the money that he used to buy the items he donated to his Mulanje Central constituency on January 8 came from his pocket or not.

The minister claimed that he saved part of his salary to make the donation and will be making another donation after six months.

“Esteemed Colleagues, You might have noticed that when I was donating bicycles to party officials in my constituency on January 8 this year, I skipped all 100 traditional leaders in my constituency. Since that day, I have had a troubled heart and I decided to take it all to God in prayer, and this is where the Holy Spirit has led me.

“From my 1.2 million kwacha monthly salary – I will be saving at least K500, 000 every month for chiefs’ bicycles. So from this month of February up to August 2017, I will be depositing into the bicycle supplier’s account K500, 000 and by August the amount shall be MK3.5 million which is enough for 100 bicycles as each bicycle is costing MK34, 000,” Nankhumwa said.

Nankhumwa then asked people to join him on 3rd September in his constituency where he will be donating the bicycles to chiefs.

The legislator also attacked his critics who suspect him of using public funds to buy the items he donate.

“I hope with this notice my detractors shall never be burning with anger and jealousy and report the same to the Anti-Corruption Bureau. I don’t have much but I believe in sharing the little I have and with that God shall bless me more,” Nankhumwa said.

The Local Government and Rural Development Minister last month donated items worth K23 million to his constituency, leading to suspicions over the source of the money.

Last week the Anti-Corruption Bureau quizzed Nankhumwa to explain how he managed to donate items worth that amount.