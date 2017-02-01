Hilco denies dating Young D.

Malawian afro pop female musician Hilco has dismissed rumours circulating in the entertainment family that she is dating fellow musician Young D.

She denied the reports on Made on Monday show which is hosted by Joy Nathu on Radio 2.

The Blantyre based artist said the relationship between her and Young D is that they were all signed by one company called Alex Entertainment hence most of the times they work together.

“What people think about me and Young D is not true, it is just that me and Young D we work together most of the times because we all belong to the same label and adding to this I and him have known each other sometime back since we grew up together in the same hood,” said Hilco.

Talking about her music career, the Ndimakhala ndi Mantha hit maker said it has not been a simple journey looking at some of the challenges she meets as a female artist in the industry where a female has to think much before stepping into it.

Asked to highlight some of the challenges, she said some promoters ask female musicians to sleep with them if they want their music to be promoted in the country.

“It is not only that, even to pay bills for the session is not easy looking at the current situation where it is difficult for youths to support themselves financially, so some promoters who have the ability to support they ask for things of which I as a woman I can give in,” continued Hilco.

At the same time, she also encouraged girls who want to join the industry not to be afraid but to focus on their talent.

On new projects, the musician said she is working on songs in which she has featured some of the well-known artists in the country such as Saint.