31 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:53 AM

FAM clears Kangunje, Mbulu to play in Mozambique

The 22-year-old Civo Service United midfielder and the 23-year-old Mafco FC forward will play for Costo Dol Sol of Mozambique after being cleared by Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

Richard Mbulu, who is waiting for Portugal deal, has signed a one-year contract while Nelson Kangunje has signed a two-year deal with the Mozambican side.

The international transfer window closes tonight, with the FA now waiting to clear Miracle Gabeya from Nyasa Big Bullets to Highlanders Park of South Africa.

Mbulu notched in 19 goals last season and was earmarked for an imminent move to Portugal but the said club opted to loan him to a Mozambican side before moving to Europe.

Before departing for Mozambique, Mbulu said he was delighted to have finally sealed the deal.

“I am very excited with this move. I will try my level best to continue from where I stopped last season in the TNM Super League for my new club,” he said.

As for Kangunje, this is a relief following Civo’s relegation to the second tier. Initially, he was the main target for Bullets but the move did not materialize as he opted for a move away from home.

In other related development, Micium Mhone has terminated his contract with South Africa’s first division side Jomo Cosmos.

According to one of the local daily papers, Mhone is said to have been disappointed with Cosmos’ decision to loan him to Swaziland as his contract was expiring in May this year.