Man Dema raps Chaponda

You can steal from anyone and go scot-free but you cannot expect to snatch from the hands of Malawi’ street

musician Ras Dema and walk away. A song will always follow you.

In a viral clip that Malawi24 has listened to, the street musician beats his drums to a song mocking Malawi agriculture minister George Chaponda over the maizegate.

“Chaponda, mwa dzina lake Chaponda, wapondeleza…waponda maize,” sings Ras Dema building on the name of the agriculture minister which is an alternative to stealing.

“Kuidzudzula Mbava imeneyi, Chaponda,” rebukes Ras Dema calling the minister alleged to be groomed as Mutharika’s successor a thief.

