29 January 2017 Last updated at: 5:33 PM

Inquiry extends date of maize-gate report release

The commission of inquiry on the maize gate scandal from Zambia says it has extended the date of releasing the report on the findings.

The commission of was supposed to release the results of their investigations on 31 January 2017.

However, according to a press statement released by the Commission the date has been changed to due to the nature of the inquiry and information to be analysed.

”The commission has been conducting inquiries and is making progress, however due to the nature of the inquiry and information to be analysed the commission will not be able to release the report by the previous announced deadline of 31 January 2017,” stated the statement.

It further mentioned that President Peter Mutharika has extended the dates by giving the commission 7 working days to produce the report on 9 February 2017.

The commission of inquiry was appointed by Mutharika on 10 January 2017 on matters surrounding the procurement of maize by Admarc from Zambia in which money about MK26 Billion was involved.