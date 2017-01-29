29 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:24 AM

Man gets 20 years for acid attack which left victim blind

A court in Mzuzu has sentenced a 26 year-old man to 20 years in prison for pouring acid on a woman’s face, which left her blind.

The convict has been identified as Peter Nyundo while the victim is 18 year-old Mary Kuyokwa of Yafeti Village, T/A Mwenemisuku in Chitipa.

State prosecutor Sergeant Felix Senzani told court that the victim was working as an Airtel agent at a kiosk near St Andrews CCAP Church within Mzuzu City.

On October 17, 2016 the convict approached Kuyokwa and asked for cash transfer of K103,800 from the agent to cell phone number 0994120600 of which by evidence from Airtel it bears the name of Peter Nyundo.

After finishing the transaction, Kuyokwa demanded cash from the convict.

However, instead of giving the agent the money, the convict produced a bottle and splashed the contents on Kuyokwa’s face.

Kuyokwa fell down and it was later on known that the bottle contained acid.

The convict was arrested by a mob and taken to Mzuzu Police Station. He faced charges of committing an act intended to cause grievous harm and obtaining money by false pretence contrary to sections 235 and 319 of the Penal Code respectively.

When he appeared before the Mzuzu Chief Resident Magistrate he pleaded not guilty and witnesses were paraded. Among witnesses was a medical practitioner from Mzuzu Central Hospital who testified that Kuyokwa is now permanently blind due to the impact of the acid.

State Prosecutor Senzani prayed for stiff sentence saying what the convict did was inhumane.

In his judgment, Chief Resident Magistrate Texas Masoaphambe sentenced the convict to 20 years in prison for committing an act intended to cause grievous harm and 12 months for obtaining money by false pretence. The sentences will run concurrently.

Peter Nyundo hails from Likhalo Village, T/A Mwambo in Zomba.