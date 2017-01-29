Former Nyasa Big Bullets coach Mabvuto Lungu has landed a new job.

He has been appointed as Nchalo United head coach.

According to information reaching this publication is indicating that Lungu has signed a one year contract at Nchalo United.

Lungu has since assured his boss that the lower shire side will be promoted into the elite league in 2018 season.

“I will surely fight to earn the team promotion into the elite league in the 2018 season,” Lungu was quoted as saying.

Last season, Lungu helped Nyasa Big Bullets to win the presidential cup but he was sacked after a poor run of form in the league.

Last season Nchalo United finished third in the Southern Region Masters Uecurity League.