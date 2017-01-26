26 January 2017 Last updated at: 2:51 PM

Malawian man rapes niece

While government and other stakeholders are fighting for the protection of girls from various forms of abuse, a 65 year-old man is in custody at Mulanje Police for raping his 12 year-old niece.

Mulanje Police spokesperson Gresham Ngwira has identified the rapist as Justine Mbewe who has been staying with the girl since last year. According to Ngwira, in the course of staying with her Mbewe started enticing and asking the girl for sex.

“Things came to light after his wife observed some suspicious openness between the two,” Ngwira said.

This forced her to ask the girl who revealed that the man had been sexually abusing her.

She said that Mbewe forced himself on her twice in December 2016. Medical examinations done at Mulanje District Hospital have confirmed that the girl was indeed raped.

Currently the rapist is in custody and will appear in court soon to answer defilement charges contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

He comes from Machokola village, Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje district.

Meanwhile police are urging the general public to be responsible enough and protect the girl child since any form of abuse against girls and women is a crime and police will arrest anyone involved in such malpractices.