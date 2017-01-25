25 January 2017 Last updated at: 3:27 PM

Just in: George Chaponda finally back in Malawi

Minister of Agriculture, irrigation and water development, George Chaponda has finally arrived in Malawi through Chileka Airport in Blantyre, Malawi24 can confirm.

Earlier reports indicated that he was going to jet in through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

Chaponda in his capacity as minister of agriculture and irrigation despite the court order went to Germany where he attended a workshop in Berlin last Thursday.

