25 January 2017 Last updated at: 2:57 PM

Stop demanding more money from Govt- Malawi Finance Minister tells civil servants

As Mzuzu University Staffs and other Civil servants are demanding for salary increment ,Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe yesterday told them to stop demanding for more money from government.

Due to increase in cost of living Civil servants have been demanding government to increase their salaries to carter the living standard of the current century.

But in his remarks Gondwe told the the civil servants to be calm since they are doing noble jobs in various government departments.

“No salary hike for civil servants because you are serving God,” Gondwe said.

Malawi finance minister further said that if working in government is not good for some civil servants they should should quit and look for green pasture elsewhere.

“If you want to be rich look for jobs where salaries are high like in Private sectors , Civil service is a Calling,” Gondwe we added.

Mzuzu University staffs were on strike for more than two months demanding the government to increase their salaries due to high costs of living.

During the first meeting of Treasury officials and Mzuzu University staffs , the request of the staffs hit the wall since government said that it has no money for their salary increment.

The university is set to reopen soon after long time dialogue between government and the university staffs.