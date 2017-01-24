24 January 2017 Last updated at: 12:41 PM

High spirits as new nightclub is to open doors in Blantyre

With a few days to go before a new nightclub is launched in Blantyre, residents are extremely happy with the development.

The nightclub, AJ’s Art Cafe, will be launched on 27th and 28th January with an exciting menu of events.

It will among others attract music performances by the country’s giants.

The future ever-presence of Disk Jokers in the club will take first step during the launch with a number of deck masters scheduled to light up the occasion.

The list includes, Joy Nathu and DJ Phil Touch, both from MBC Radio 2, RJ Dude the Smasher from MIJ Radio, DJ Trick who won the 2016 Carlsberg chill DJ contest and the female DJ Shorty.

The DJs will champion entertainment at the club on the launch night of 27th January.

There will be teen time on 28th January from 12PM to 6PM which will be spiced up by Piksy and Big Lu.

However this will only be launch of the first phase of the ÀJ’s Art Cafe.

The club boasts international standard facilities which will make Blantyre another city to visit for clubbing.

According to the new joint’s manager, Pilirani Casami, the first phase which is being launched consists of state of the art air conditioned dugout discotheque with 4000watts disco equipment installed, sound proofed LED dance floor which is the first of its kind in Malawi, state of the art multifunctional DJ Turntables to give DJs a different experience, beautiful lighting system and a bar.

It also has a comfy air conditioned VIP lounge fully furnished with couches for those who enjoy privacy and conduct businesses while enjoying drinks of their liking.

For those who love games, there is a beautiful pool table, dart board, and High Definition TV with full DSTV.

Lewis Mbaula, Projects Manager for Decent Lane Entertainment which is owned by renowned lawyer Ambokire Salimu, said that the joint will have an outdoor entertainment package by Easter.

He also added that AJ’s is a lifestyle brand that plans to grow and diversify in the entertainment, arts, beauty and fashion sectors.

AJ’s Art Cafe International nightclub is located in Namiwawa after IT Centre and opposite Ulimi House on 46 Glyn Jones Road, a walkable distance from Ryalls Hotel.