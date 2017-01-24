…now training with Highlands Park

Flames and Nyasa Big Bullets defender Miracle Gabeya has been released by Kaizer Chiefs after training with the Soweto giants for the past two weeks, Malawi24 can confirm.

The 20-year-old defender was hoping to clinch a deal with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) side but his spell at the Naturena has been cut shot by Chiefs after failing to impress the technical team.

However, reports circulated in South Africa that Gabeya’ chance of signing a contract with Chiefs depended on Lorenzo Gordinho move to Aalborg BK of Denmark but the move has collapsed following failure by the latter to impress the Danish side and is set to remain at Chiefs for at least another season.

According to goal.com, Gabeya is now training with another PSL side, Highlands Park where he is hoping to impress and sign a deal.

Just a week ago, Gabeya received the backing of Flames team-mates Gabadinho Mhango and Micium Mhone for a place in Chiefs’ squad but his omission means he has to wait for another time if he is to be given another opportunity of training with the Soweto giants.

If he fail to succeed again with Highlands Park, Gabeya is likely to return home where he will wait for his club Bullets to resume pre-season training next month.