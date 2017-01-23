23 January 2017 Last updated at: 8:49 AM

WhatsApp groups raise money to help Trust Lunda

Three WhatsApp groups have raised money amounting to 50,000 Kwacha to help former Dwangwa and Big Bullets goalkeeper Trust Lunda who is admitted at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

The groups are Northern Region Football (SIMAMA), Radio ABC Sports Bag 89.8fm and Tnm Sports Update.

According to organising chairman Ronald Kasanga, the three sports groups decided to mobilise the funds since the former Bullets goalkeeper sent a word for help.

“We came up with this as he sent words to all Malawians who feel to do so and we decided it is good to use WhatsApp especially sports forums. Thank God a lot of people came in to pledge a little something,” he said.

Kasanga added that the door is still open to those who feel they can help in any way to do so.

“Lunda is our brother not because he was a player but he is a Malawian who did what many people appreciate in football circles,” he said.

Trust Lunda hanged up his boots some years ago and he started suffering from cancer two years ago.

In his career he played for Dwasco fc and Big Bullets before going to South Africa for greener pastures.