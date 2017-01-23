23 January 2017 Last updated at: 3:26 PM

Wanderers gets Lucky

The former Silver Strikers captain has signed a three year deal with Be Forward Wanderers.

The deal was officially sealed on Monday morning at Wanderers’ club house in front of officials and journalists.

And speaking to the media in the aftermath of the ceremony, Nomads General Secretary Mike Butao said the signing of Lucky Malata signifies their intentions of winning next season’ TNM Super League.

“We are very excited with Lucky Malata’ signing as he will add value to our club. We have won several cups but we haven’t done well in league matches so we have brought him to help us win the league with the vast experience he has,” he said.

On his part, Malata said he was looking forward to a new challenge after spending six years with Silver Strikers where he won several trophies, including the Super League title.

“I am very happy to have finally sealed this move and I am looking forward to help the team win trophies in the seasons to come,” he explained.

Malata was released by the Central Bankers after the two parties failed to reach agreement over a new contract as the player was demanding lot’s money from the area 47 based giants.