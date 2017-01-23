23 January 2017 Last updated at: 3:26 PM
Wanderers gets Lucky
The former Silver Strikers captain has signed a three year deal with Be Forward Wanderers.
The deal was officially sealed on Monday morning at Wanderers’ club house in front of officials and journalists.
And speaking to the media in the aftermath of the ceremony, Nomads General Secretary Mike Butao said the signing of Lucky Malata signifies their intentions of winning next season’ TNM Super League.
“We are very excited with Lucky Malata’ signing as he will add value to our club. We have won several cups but we haven’t done well in league matches so we have brought him to help us win the league with the vast experience he has,” he said.
On his part, Malata said he was looking forward to a new challenge after spending six years with Silver Strikers where he won several trophies, including the Super League title.
“I am very happy to have finally sealed this move and I am looking forward to help the team win trophies in the seasons to come,” he explained.
Malata was released by the Central Bankers after the two parties failed to reach agreement over a new contract as the player was demanding lot’s money from the area 47 based giants.
Koma vuto adhawa kudzibaya okha kapena kugwira mpira mbox
Good news
bola pamenepo moto kuti buuuu vutodi linali defender
Kusainila pa mpando was plastic mpakana??? Aaaaaaaaa
Takulandila Lucky Malata Kuno Kunoma
pita iwe ozigolesa wekha
Iknow lucky akuchitani zoopsa ……wlcome takunyada lucky
Aquality player chooses aplace where there are quality players eg manoma.sunaphonye zinaz nd manyaka ateam
Malata wasia njira yopapatiza yaku Bullets? kkkkkk probably the next Japan victim kkkkkk
Nothing changes from sky blue to blue. We wish you al the best that side. We will always missing your services. Touched central bankers supporter.
Most Welcome Ku Manoma
Welcome koma chonde osazichinya pa golo lanu ok
kod adakaliii pa 25yrs kkkkkkkkkkkkkk iiiih
Anatha uyu
Shaa! 25 years old et.
Simkulu kwambiri zaka 25 yrs ndi player wabwino kwambiri
bola asamagoletseso golo lake lomwe
Lucky 25 years kkkkk ngati ali ndi mwana wa zaka 13 za chamba basi
Chiukepo Ali Nd Zizukulu Zingat?Kkkkk Nanga Senior Bancherer Uja Eeeeish
Apa nkhani ndi ya Lucky Malata Ruth!
Chiukepo ndiye nkhalamba yothelatu bolaniso malatayo
Mr OG Specialist
some r saying 2 yrs
Wapanga chisankho chabwino
Nothing will change @ wanderers because of His presence.
Inu chasintha nchiani?
Chiukepo, Fischer mkhalambaij bolaso afanawa.
Magogo 25 yearz kkkkkkkkk ku malawi
25 years experience,hahaha
Iwe mpira waku malawi akunama heavy
paja fischer ali ndi 12
Sitikukamba za fisher apa iwe
welcome lucky to the blues
kuma yellow
your opinion
25yrs? Kkkkk Maybe
Malawian Players Mmmm
nkhalambayo
welcome to manoma