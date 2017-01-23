23 January 2017 Last updated at: 2:36 PM
Internet humiliates Chaponda
Social media has not just reacted angrily to reports of an alleged K26 billion scam at the Admarc in Malawi, it has also been a source of ridicule for Minister of Agriculture George Chaponda over his feared involvement in the scandal.
While he remains innocent until findings from a Commission of Inquiry set up by President Peter Mutharika prove otherwise, Chaponda is being trolled big time on social media.
Photoshopped images, satirical audios and messages cover up the ridicule on the minister.
HERE ARE SOME OF THE TRENDING IMAGES
Chaponda “MBUZI” yamunthu ,,, Utibwezere ndramazathu mwachangu!!!!
Chaponda.Chitsiru cha munthu.Akuwona ngati dzikolo la ambuyake
kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk
This has nothing to do with us so if u dont mind just arrest those motherfuckers instead of making noise
malawi is for malawians,Chaponda ,peter,dpp,dausi do not own malawi.Go go go Media,expose Thieves to naked.
Zomwe akachita chaponda Ali wang’ono Ku mudzi kwao,wakula nazo
Ndizama professor izo zisandikhudze
KACHAPONDA KAKANG‘ONO KAKUSODZASO
Awa ndi abale awowo ndiwombwambwana, ndiye bolatu Bingu anali Mafia ozindikilako coz ankaba zinthu zikuyendako bwino, adalemba aziphunzitsi ambili, zitukuko, kwacha inali bolako, chimanga chinalipo just to mention afew, koma awa akuba lero dziko lili ndi mavuto kale, amaba mudziko muli njala? mudzapha wanthutu amfiti inu, mankhwala muzipatala mulibe tizidalila ma private? Mxiewwwww!
eee ndipo maka whatsapp ee ndiye pachema
Leave the man alone please…inu simunachimwepo enanu mumaba ndiwo mpoto apatu asa!
izan naye kuno tthan naye iya wadyerera kokwana tmpange braii
nkhani ya galu ameneyi yandikwana mwanva, mukudziwa kuti anaba why dnt u jst arrest him, ngati mwalephera kumumanga ndie musatisokose ndi Chaponda wanuyo ife, daily nkhani ikhare ya chaponda, za ziii
He deserves that humiliation
kkkkkk