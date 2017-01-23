23 January 2017 Last updated at: 2:36 PM

Internet humiliates Chaponda

Social media has not just reacted angrily to reports of an alleged K26 billion scam at the Admarc in Malawi, it has also been a source of ridicule for Minister of Agriculture George Chaponda over his feared involvement in the scandal.

While he remains innocent until findings from a Commission of Inquiry set up by President Peter Mutharika prove otherwise, Chaponda is being trolled big time on social media.

Photoshopped images, satirical audios and messages cover up the ridicule on the minister.

HERE ARE SOME OF THE TRENDING IMAGES