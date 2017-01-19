19 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:30 AM

Dan Lu’s wife hits back at critics

Drama has reached the climax yet again as Emmie Kamkweche has launched missiles at critics for poking their noses into her affairs.

Emmie and her husband, celebrated musician Dan Lufani, have become a topic of discussion for exposing pregnancy in public.

On Friday Dan Lu posted on Facebook a photo of him and his wife in which he lays his hands on her half-bare belly.

Recordings which have gone viral on social media shows that the issue has taken a different angle with Mrs Lufani being the main character.

In her response to the critics she targets a woman only identified as Chisomo for playing a cheerleading role in attacking her.

She plainly tells this Chisomo to mind her own business because what she did does not concern her in any way. Emmie adds that Chisomo can’t stand the heat if they take on each other.

In another recording, Chisomo the victim of Emmie’s rants plays heroin with more attacks on the Lufani’s for what she calls an act of indecency.

She argues that in Malawi there are rich celebrities who have never done such a thing.

As the story continues to unfold, Dan Lu has been quoted by the papers having said he is not ashamed with the matter.

He is patiently waiting for his baby anyway.

Most Malawians believe the Lufanis have violated cultural norms by exposing to the public something that should be kept under cover.