19 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:40 AM

Gabeya doing well at Chiefs

The 20 year old Nyasa Big Bullets and Flames defender is currently undergoing a three week trial at Kaizer Chiefs where reports says he has shown early promise.

According to KickOff magazine, Miracle Gabeya alongside Gustavo Paez are said to have impressed at Chiefs and they might be given contracts before the closure of the international transfer window.

Gabeya has been solid at training but his signing will be all dependent on what happens with Chief’s Lorenzo Gordinho who is on trial at Danish club Aalborg, reports Kick.Off.com.

This is the third time for the 20 year-old to come closer to signing a deal with a South African top side.

In 2014, Gabeya almost signed for Bloemfontein Celtic but the deal failed to materialize because the player was still very young to play in the top flight.

And just last year, Chipa United failed to sign him after Bullets officials rebuffed the South African club for arranging to meet the player without their consent.