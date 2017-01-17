17 January 2017 Last updated at: 12:10 PM

Parliamentary committee starts ‘Maizegate’ inquiry today

The Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture will from this afternoon start a parallel inquiry into how Admarc bought the now suspicious 100000 metric tonnes of maize from Zambia.

The chairman of the Agriculture Committee of Parliament Dr Jospeh Chidanti Malunga has said the parallel maizegate inquiry will work together to the bottom of the matter.

“We will summon officials from the Malawi Revenue Authority, ministry of Finance and Admarc,” said Malunga.

The inquiry comes at a time when some quarters of Malawians have expressed a vote of no confidence in the President Peter Mutharika appointed commission of inquiry.

Malunga said the committee would work with the commission and Consumers Association of Malawi who are also investigating how Admarc bought the maize from Zambia.

The civil society organisations have been putting pressure on Mutharika to fire Agricultuire minister George Chaponda and suspend Admarc CEO Foster Mulumbe on allegations of corruption on the procurement of the maize.

Chaponda and Mulumbe have rejected the allegations. The commission of inquiry is expected to to finish its job by January 31 2017.