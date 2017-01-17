17 January 2017 Last updated at: 2:49 PM

Silver release Lucky Malata

The Central Bankers have parted ways with their captain after failing to convince him to extend his stay with the club following the expiry of his contract.

According to reports, Lucky Malata was demanding a whooping K5 million signing on fee and K350 thousand monthly salary to extend his contract with the club.

However, Silver Strikers management has resorted to release the players saying they cannot afford to meet his demands.

Chiku Kalilombe who is the team’ Board of Trustees Secretary confirmed the development saying the player is now at liberty of joining any club of his choice.

“We have failed to reach an agreement with Lucky Malata to extend his contract with us so we are wishing him all the best of lucky as he is at liberty of joining any club of his choice,” he told the local media.

Now, the battle to secure the services of Malata lies in the hands of Blantyre based giants Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers.

The two teams have opened talks with the 25 year old defender, hoping to sign him before the start of the new season.