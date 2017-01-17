17 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:29 PM

AG fails to save Chaponda

The Mzuzu High Court has stood firm to its earlier ruling that Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development George Chaponda remains suspended despite the Attorney General (AG) Kalekeni Kaphale faulting the ruling.

On Thursday last week the high court judge Justice John Chirwa suspended Chaponda following an application by the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) that argued that the minister should stop working as Minister following reports of dubious transaction in the maize procurement under the Admarc.

However Kaphale faulted the ruling saying it contained ‘fundamental errors’ hence he was appeal for the ruling.

Today Justice Chirwa has maintained that Chaponda remains suspended until January 31 2017, until the release of commission of the inquiry that was appointed by President Peter Mutharika to investigate the scandal in which billions of money has been lost.

CSOs in the country have been calling for the firing of Chaponda on allegations that the minister has a hand on the maize report, the claims that were brushed aside by Chaponda who described those calling for resignation to have personal vendettas with him.

The Malawi leader also disclosed that he cannot take action until the inquiry releases a report.

He has also told the court to respect the laws that he is only one with the power to hire and fire Minsiters.