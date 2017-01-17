17 January 2017 Last updated at: 4:00 PM

Terrible: Primary school teacher dies while attempting to rescue a drowning pupil

A 48 year old female teacher at Sunrise Private Primary School in Mchinji district has died in an attempt to rescue a 3 year old pupil who had fallen into a well, Malawi24 has learnt.

Mchinji Police Spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino said that on this fateful day the deceased identified Patricia Simeyi who was staying near Bua Trading Centre was at her home with eight school children.

Police say it was at her compound that Owen Levison aged 3 fell into the well.

“Efforts to rescue the child prompted her to dive into the same well but unfortunate enough she also drowned.” Lubrino said.

“After being notified of this development some villagers who were around the premise came to rescue both the teacher and the pupil but it was already too late for the teacher as she had already taken her last breath while the child was unconscious.” Added Lubrino.

The pupil is being treated at St. Michaels Hospital at Guillime.



Simeyi hailed from Benjamin village in the area of Sub Traditional Authority Simphasi in the district.