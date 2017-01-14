14 January 2017 Last updated at: 8:58 AM

Two men jailed for stealing bicycle

The Mulanje First Grade Magistrate’s court has handed prison sentences to two men who stole a bicycle.

The two Sinodeni Sompho and Samson Sayenda have been sentenced to 10 years and seven years in prison respectively.

The court heard that on October last year at Livetere village the two robbed Mazunzo Mulatho of his bicycle and ran away.

The victim recognised Sinodeni and reported the incident at Chambe Police Unit. Officers from the unit arrested the two and recovered the bicycle in the process.

Appearing in court, they both pleaded not guilty but after police paraded witnesses, His Worship Smart Maruwasa found them guilty and convicted them.

In submission, the prosecuting officer Sub Inspector Annock Fumbo asked for a stiffer penalty describing the offence as dangerous.

Fumbo also said Sinodeni showed that he is stubborn since he has previously been convicted for other dangerous offences.

His Worship Smart Maruwasa agreed with the state and sentenced Sompho to 10 years in jail and Sayenda to seven years in prison and the court hoped the sentences would deter would-be offenders.

Sompho comes from Livetere village while Sayenda comes from Shaibu village both of Traditional Authority Nkanda in Mulanje.