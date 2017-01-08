8 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:34 AM

Man rapes 12 year-old girl on MV Ilala

Police in Nkhatabay district are keeping in custody a 25 year-old man for raping a 12 year-old girl inside the MV Ilala ship.

Public Relations Officer for Nkhatabay Police Station Ignatius Esau identified the rapist as Winiko Khumula who worked on the ship.

According to Esau, on 2 January the girl boarded the ship from Chilumba, Karonga to Mtchalu, Mzimba.

Khumula was one of the crew members on the Ilala ship and he offered the girl a bed to rest in the cabin. And when the girl got in the cabin, the beast found the opportunity to rape her.

Winiko Khumula is expected to appear before court soon to answer the charge of defilement which is contrary to section 138 of the penal code.