8 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:30 AM

Govt asks people to leave flood prone areas

As the rainy season is at its peak, the Malawi government has asked people in flood prone areas to move to safer places.

Minister of civic education and community development Patricia Kaliati made the plea saying chiefs in areas that are affected by floods should also urge their people to leave the areas.

She mentioned districts like Chikhwawa, Nsanje, Phalombe and Mangochi which she said are mostly affected by floods.

“I urge all people living in flood prone areas to move away from flood prone areas with immediate effect to avoid loss of life,” said Kaliati.

According to Kaliati, though the people have their farms in flood prone areas they need to move to safer areas to avoid loss of life.

Kaliati also encouraged Malawians to follow the three pillars introduced by President Peter Mutharika which are patriotism, hardwork and integrity.

In the 2015/16 rainy season heavy rains in some parts of the country led to floods which displaced people and destroyed property in districts such as Nsanje.