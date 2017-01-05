5 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:34 PM

Lilongwe has a new Mayor

The Lilongwe City Council (LCC) now has a new Mayor by the name Desmond Bikoko.

He takes over from Councillor Willey Chapondera.

Bikoko, a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) councillor emerged winner with one vote against a ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) councillor Kwame Bandawe.

While the office of the deputy mayor is to be held by councillor Juliana Kaduya who came on top with 17 votes against Christopher Namankhwa who got 14.

Speaking after the elections Bikoko pleaded for unity to city residents in a move to transform Lilongwe city.

Bikoko further promised integrity and accountability from his office as he accepted the mayor-ship.