6 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:01 AM

Devotion: Look inwards for the Good things in You

Philemon 1:6. “That the communication of your faith may become effectual by the acknowledging of every good thing which is in you in Christ Jesus.”

God’s desire is that His children must acknowledge the good things in them. There are some people who look down on themselves and wish they were someone else.

They wish they were born in another family or country. They wish they have a different skin colour. Others even look at children or spouse or something else belonging to a friend as better than their own. This is a wrong mentality and is not consistent with the Word. Most of self condemnation comes because of the wrong things they read, watch or listen to.

Frequent reading of a Beauty magazine made by sinners would make you dear sister lose confidence and begin seeing your self as an ugly person. The magazine would give its own definition of beauty which is not consistent with God ‘s definition. To dear brothers, having a six pack is just the worldly definition of a handsome man and has nothing to do with the Bible. God says in Gen 1 that man and woman He created were really good. You are handsome with or without six pack.Even being Rich or poor is defined differently between the world and God

All the time when you feed yourself with wrong stuff, you look down on yourself. When Adam fed on wrong fruit he looked at himself that he was naked.Genesis3:11 “And the Lord God said, “Who told you that you were naked? Did you eat from the tree that I commanded you not to eat from?”

Don’t feed on forbidden fruit of information. It will make you lose confidence in yourself and look down on yourself. You will build yourself an image different from how God looks at you. Therefore feed on the Word.

In addition, don’t allow people to look down or define you. You are more than their definition. 1 Timothy 4:12 ” Let no one look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in your speech, conduct, love, faithfulness, and purity.” .

Confession

I know who I am. I am what the Word says I am. I refuse to be defined by the world. I am special before God and greater is he who is in me.

Be born again today. Tomorrow is too late +265888326247 or +265888704227