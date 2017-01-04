4 January 2017 Last updated at: 12:21 PM

Nsanje South West Parliamentarian dumps ruling DPP

Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsanje South West constituency Dr Joseph Chidanti Malunga has quit the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and has gone back to independent benches.

Announcing this to Malawi24 in an interview, Malunga said he has decided to go back to being an independent MP after the DPP failed to fulfil its promise of assisting the people of his constituency.

“I can confirm to you that following the calls from my constituents who ushered me to this position, DPP has failed my people and then it’s better to go back to my independent bench. You know that this is an elected position so I have to listen to my people,” explained Malunga when quizzed to state reasons for his decision.

Malunga who is also Chairperson for Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture has however trashed claims by DPP’s spokesperson Francis Kasaila that he joined DPP because of personal interests which have not been fulfilled.

Malunga also denied dumping the party because he was not given any position.

“I joined the party with an interest that it could develop my area. But since I joined nothing tangible has been made in my constituency hence my resignation,” revealed the lawmaker.