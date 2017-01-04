4 January 2017 Last updated at: 12:18 PM

Terrible! Baby stolen from hospital in Mchinji

A newly born baby boy was on Tuesday stolen from a hospital bed in Mchinji, Police say. According to police, the baby was still receiving medical care at Mchinji Hospital but was stolen after his mother briefly left the hospital ward, Malawi24 has learnt.

Mchinji Police Public Relations Officer Kaitano Lubrino told Malawi24 that 21 year-old Lucia Clement gave birth to the baby boy on the night of December 31, 2016 at Mchinji District Hospital.

According to Lubrino, the baby was born with some complications and could not cry hence was put under special care and supervision.

On Tuesday the mother left the baby and went out within the hospital premises to get breakfast but upon coming back she got surprised to see that the baby was not there.

“She checked with her colleagues about the matter in question but nothing good materialized. She then reported the incident to hospital authorities who in turn escorted her to Mchinji police station for further action,” Lubrino said.

Meanwhile police are investigating the issue and if caught, the suspect will be taken to court to answer the charge of child stealing which is contrary to section 167 of the penal code.

The police are however appealing to the general public to report to their nearest police station if they see any suspicious person carrying a baby of that nature.

The mother of the baby Lucia Clement comes from Chimwankango village, Senior Chief Nkanda in Mchinji district.