4 January 2017 Last updated at: 2:04 PM

Silver Strikers target Abel Mwakilama is not for sale, insist Chitipa United

Chitipa United have stated their desire to hold on to their star striker Abel Mwakilama saying the under 20 player has unfinished business with the club.

Mwakilama has been the subject of interest from Silver Strikers and has also attracted interest from two other super league teams after he scored 37 goals in the Simama Northern Region League last season. But Chitipa United general secretary Marshall Mwenechanya said in an interview with Malawi24 that the club will not welcome any bid for the Malawi Under 20 national team striker.

“No, not now, Chitipa United football club is not ready to let Mwakilama go,” Mwenechanya told Malawi24.

He added: “I don’t think Chitipa United can be tempted to sell Mwakilama even if any team can promise to pay a lot of money to secure the signature of the young star, because he is the pillar of the team, and as Chitipa United, we rely on him,” he said.

According to the Chitipa United general secretary, the player has already informed the club about his intention to stay. “Even the player himself doesn’t want to go anywhere, he said he wants to perform wonders in the elite league with Chitipa United,” said the Chitipa general secretary.

Mwakilama was very vital for Chitipa United in the just ended Simama Northern Region League and he scored the lone goal that helped Chitipa beat Mchangautuba and secure Super League promotion.