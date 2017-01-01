1 January 2017 Last updated at: 10:00 AM

Malawians in Mzuzu brand 2016 a year of miseries

Malawians living in the city of Mzuzu have described 2016 as a year that exposed them to more casualties and miseries, saying there has been more mourning than celebrations.

Speaking in random interviews, the residents cited floods which claimed about seven lives in the city, as one of the things they will never forget in memory of 2016.

They also recalled the accident that claimed 15 lives in the same city and the death of a first year Mzuzu University student who was hit by an overspeeding minibus.

“Remember it is the same year that we lost our hero Rose Chibambo. In general, the year has been so hard for us this side,” said Jayne Zgambo, student at Malawi College of Accountancy.

Another resident Gabriel Chirwa said he will forever recall 2016 as the year he lost his business to fire which gutted down Mzuzu main market.

He said since then, his business has been unstable because he has always been struggling to reinvest more capital in his shop.

“It has really been hard for most of us. Our merchandise were consumed by fire in the same year. The year must go in peace, let’s see what 2017 has installed for us,” he said.

Some farmers also said 2016 has equally taught them a lesson they will never forget. They said they bought inputs at a higher cost only to sell their produce in tambalas.

Hunger is another thing Malawians say they will remember 2016 for. The residents said they reached the extent of buying Madeya for survival after failing to buy maize from ADMARC.

“We spent sleepless nights in ADMARC but never bought maize. Goodbye 2016, you have fought us a lifelong lesson,” said Doreen Nyirenda.

The Mzuzu residents said they are looking forward to 2017 as the year that will cover up the mess brought by 2016.