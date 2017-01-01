1 January 2017 Last updated at: 10:07 AM

Chitipa United earn Super league promotion

Chitipa based outfit, Chitipa United FC, have become the third team to be promoted into Malawi’s top flight league this season after winning the Simama Northern Region Football Association League.

Chitipa United beat Mchengautuba 1 nil on Saturday afternoon at their own backyard, the Lion’s Den stadium, in Chitipa to emerge league winners.

Abel Mwakilama scored the only goal of the match in the second half and he has finished as the Simama League top goal scorer with 37 goals.

Chitipa have won the championship after amassing 89 points from 38 games while second placed Kaporo stars have finished with 87 points from 38 games.

The Northern Region champions join Central Region Football Association League champions Master Security Rangers and Southern Region champions Blantyre United as the Super League’s new teams.