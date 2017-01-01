1 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:58 AM

Millionaire arrested over his money, gold

A 38 year-old businessman of Indian origin was arrested on Friday at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) for attempting to externalize foreign currency and being found with gold.

KIA Police Public Relations Officer Sapulain Chitonde told Malawi24 that the businessman was carrying US$622,820, £2,015 and €15,860 which totaled K540 Million.

According to Chitonde, the suspect whose name is Iqbar Mohmad was arrested at the departures Lounge before boarding an Aircraft to Dubai through Ethiopian Airways.

“He had refused his bag to go through the X-ray machine or to be physically searched by the police officers manning the checkpoint.

“As a result, the police officers on duty became suspicious and conducted a thorough search whereby the said forex was found packed in his bag,” Chitonde said.

According to Chiponde, the suspect was also found with 15 bricks of gold weighing 14Kgs which was concealed in a bag wrapped in specially designed materials in order to beat the normal X-ray machine system.

Currently, Iqbar is in police custody at KIA and has admitted to have accumulated the forex from black market without supporting documents.

As for the 15 bricks of gold, the suspect said he bought them from a Nigerian within Lilongwe.

Iqbar is expected to appear before court soon to answer three counts namely illegal possession of foreign currency, attempting to externalise forex, and money laundering.

The suspect was born in Mumbai, India and holds an Indian Passport number Z3216835 but has stayed in Lilongwe for nearly 20 years.