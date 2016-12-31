31 December 2016 Last updated at: 9:34 AM

Kaporo set sights on Super league promotion, face threats from Chitipa Utd

Kaporo stars have said they will fight hard to earn promotion in the Tnm Super League when they take on Nthalire United on Saturday afternoon in their final Simama League match.

Kaporo stars owner Alufeyo Peter Chipanga Banda maintained in an interview with Malawi24 that they will fight to win the Simama championship.

Chipanga added that if Kaporo stars will be crowned Simama League champions people from Karonga will be very happy since they love football.

Ironically the district’s representative, Karonga United got relegated from the 2015-2016 which closes today.

“If we will be crowned Champions people from Karonga We are doing this for them,” said Chipanga.

He has since said the team is upbeat of getting sponsorship that will allow it fulfill the fixture assignments that may come their way in the league should they earn promotion.

“You know what, if there is one of district in Malawi which loves football, then it is Karonga district and if Kaporo stars earn promotion into the super league, we have confidence that the people from her will give us the much needed support,” he said.

The team faces a threat from league leaders Chitipa United.

Chitipa United are top of the Simama league with 86 points whereas Kaporo are second with 84 points and there are two possibilities if Kaporo stars are to be crowned champions.

Here are the two possibilities;

If Kaporo united win and Chiipa United draw against Mchengautuba then Kaporo stars will be promoted into the super league on a superior goal difference, but if Kaporo losses then Chitipa will be promoted If Kaporo wins against Nthalire and Chitipa United losses their final game of the season against Mchengautuba, but if Kapolo loss or draw then Karonga will be crowned champions.