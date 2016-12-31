31 December 2016 Last updated at: 9:45 AM

Nesnes, King Chambiecco in crossover show

Musicians King Chambiecco and Nesnes are to spice end of the year celebrations in Kasungu district with a show on 31 December.

Speaking to Malawi24 on Friday, King Chambiecco said the show will be a massive one since they are ready to entertain the audience during the last minutes of 2016.

According to King Chambiecco, at the show people will be able to listen to tracks that are not yet released.

“People should come in large numbers since we are ready to end their year (2016) in a very colourful way. We will surprise them by banging in with new tracks, I mean tracks that will be released in 2017,” the Kuli Luso hitmaker said.

Apart from these two music giants, other artists including Tay Guy, Mafelota, and Bang will also perform at the concert.

The show has been organised by HOHO Magic Sounds and people of Kasungu can buy tickets at HOHO General Dealers.