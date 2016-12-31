Kamuzu Barracks F.C are the winners of the 2016/17 TNM Super League, we can confirm.

The Solider won their final match of the campaign 4-1 against Dwangwa United at Chitowe Ground.

Harvey Mkacha, Manaseh Chiyessa, Ben Hojani scored for the Lilongwe based side to seal the league their way.

They overcame holders Nyasa Big Bulets and Silver Strikers who stood as top contenders in the highly contested race.

