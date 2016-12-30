30 December 2016 Last updated at: 7:06 AM

Fish Eagles to regroup from January

Under 20 team Fish Eagles of Mzuzu will start their preparations for next season of the Northern region football Simama league on 10th January 2017.

Speaking to Malawi24, the team manager Yosefe Misinde said on Monday that they don’t want to be under panic when the league starts.

“We are starting our preparations early January, our aim is to build a good talented side to feel the heat of the league”

“At the moment we have employed a new coach by the name of Isaac Milanzi, who is also a former super league player and he is holding a physical fitness, and a Fam C coaching certificates”

“We will go around northern region districts and beyond playing friendly games, this will help us to pouch more talented players,” said Misinde.

Fish Eagles played in the finals of FMB Under 20 a number of times and have been regional champions.

After recruiting the Senior team into premier league of Simama, Fish Eagles will still maintain its junior team to play in the youth football leagues.