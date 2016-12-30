30 December 2016 Last updated at: 7:01 AM

8 years only for man who raped 12 year old, repeatedly

A 34 year old Dowa man, Amosi Mbewe has been sentenced to 8 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a 12 year old girl several times in the district, police have said.

First grade magistrate Amrani Phiri handed over the sentence at Msongandewu magistrate court in the district.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant Benedicto Mathambo, told the court that the convict took the victim from her parents at Kalewa village, Traditional Authority Chiwere in order to be sending her to school.

Mathambo told the court that the convict promised that he would take good care of the girl.

“The convict was taking advantage of the young girl when her wife was away on errand duties, and had been raping her since June 2016,” he told the court.

The court further heard that on 4 December, the convict took the girl again and raped her and gave her K100. She told her not to reveal the issue.

The girl, however, went out and started crying.

“Some neighbours saw this and asked her what had happened. She revealed the matter and this made them to report the issue to Mvera police post and an arrest was effected,” the Police prosecutor added.

The prosecutor further said the medical report from Salima district hospital indicated that the girl was raped.

In his mitigation the convict pleaded with the court that he has a family and two children and that he takes care of his aged parents but the prosecutor asked for a stiff punishment to deter other would be offenders.

“Your worship the convict is the second offender he was convicted to a 3 year jail term in 2012, on indecent assault,” Mathambo said.

His worship first grade magistrate Amran Phiri agreed with the prosecutor and sentenced the man to 8 years jail term to warn people of the same mind.

The convict hails from Chichitike village Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa District.