29 December 2016 Last updated at: 12:47 AM

Unopposed Daud Suleman joins FAM

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) Vice President Daud Suleman is set to join the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) as an executive member, replacing Alfred Gunda who succeeded Suzgo Nyirenda as the FA’s General Secretary.

Suleman was nominated by all the affiliates for the FA elections that will take place on 14th January, 2017.

According to a statement released by FAM Electoral Commission, members of the general public were advised to appeal before the committee by 24th December 2016 if they felt dissatisfied with Suleman’s nomination but nobody came forth hence allowing the candidate to contest for the position.

“The FAM Electoral Commission advised any member of the general public being dissatisfied with the decision of the Electoral Commission to appeal by the 24th December 2016.”

“The Electoral Commission confirms that there having been no appeal within the required period per the notice, this is the final nomination list for the candidacy of FAM Executive member for the upcoming elections,” reads the statement that was signed by Justice Dingiswayo Madise, Chairperson for the Electoral Committee. Suleman will go to the polls unopposed.