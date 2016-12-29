29 December 2016 Last updated at: 12:47 AM

Confirmed: Bullets to grab bus from Wanderers at Bingu Stadium

…official opening on 28th January 2017

It is now an open secret that Be forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets will this coming Monday open the magnificent Bingu National Stadium in Luso TV Bus Ipite football fiesta second leg.

Government through the secretary of Labour, Sports and Man power Development, Sam Madula has confirmed that the two sides will on 2nd January, 2017 play at the Bingu stadium in the Luso Tv Bus Ipite football fiesta as a way of testing the systems at the stadium in preparation for the official opening.

“His Excellency the state president will officially open the Bingu international stadium on 28th January 2017. But before the official opening of the stadium, Nyasa Big Bullets and the Nomads will play at the stadium as government has given a nod on Luso Tv’s request to have the two teams battle it out there in the Bus ipite football fiesta second leg,” he said.

In the first leg the Nomads came out victorious after beating their old town rivals 3 nil at Kamuzu stadium with Jafali Chande scoring a brace and the other goal scored by Joseph Kamwendo to help the Nomads go into the second leg as the favourites to win the bus.

The Blantyre football giants match will be the first match that will be hosted at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The Chinese government pumped in 26.6 billion kwacha into the 40,000 capacity stadium project.