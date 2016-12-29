29 December 2016 Last updated at: 12:39 AM

Three companies awarded in ICT innovations awards

The Information Communication Technology Association of Malawi (ICTAM) an umbrella body for all ICT professionals has awarded three companies which have been innovative through their service delivery using ICT.

An event that took place at Sunbird mount Soche hotel in Blantyre on 27th December 2016 saw three companies namely FDH Bank, Airtel Malawi, and Biz Malawi being awarded as the companies that have been best innovators in their service consignments using ICT platform to transform the economy of Malawi.

Airtel Malawi was awarded for their social cash transfer initiative, while FDH Bank for their new mobile banking application while Biz Malawi for their online business directory.

Speaking to our reporter on Wednesday, the publicity secretary for ICT Association of Malawi Bram Fudzulani said the awards were mainly based on the innovations that companies used to reach out to the rural masses in their service delivery and contributions such innovations made to the economy of the country.

“You will notice that these are unique innovations that are impacting the communities in terms of financial inclusion and business processing and outsourcing, so mainly we looked at the use of the ICT innovations to change the lives of people in how they do their financial transactions and how it changes our way of doing business,” Fudzulani said.

He further said as an association they would like to see more innovations in ICT in the coming year and years to come.

” We call upon all Malawians to embrace these new technologies because they will eventually transform our economy as a country,” he added.

The awards which are given to companies annually will see other ensembles being awarded in the next year if they introduce new innovations.

ICTAM provides a link between the private sector, academia and government.