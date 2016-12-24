24 December 2016 Last updated at: 10:32 AM

No dusty roads in Malawi cities by 2019 – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has said his government will make sure that there are no dusty roads in all the four cities of the country by 2019.

Mutharika stressed that by the end of his current presidential term, roads in Lilongwe, Blantyre, Zomba and Mzuzu will have been tarred.

President Mutharika made the remarks at Luwinga in Mzuzu when he toured roads being upgraded in the city

In his speech, President Mutharika said good roads are important for the development of the country.

He added that all the roads being upgraded in the city of Mzuzu will be completed soon.

Mutharika also dismissed people’s arguments that his government is not developing the northern region of the country, saying his administration will make sure that the region is developing.

The road construction and upgrading programme is currently happening in all four cities of Malawi. Government also plans to upgrade and construct roads in all districts of the country.

Some quarters were criticising the Mutharika led government of sidelining the northern region in terms of development.