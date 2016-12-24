24 December 2016 Last updated at: 8:40 AM

Wizards survive relegation

Patrick Phiri scored the only goal of the match to help Premier Bet Wizards survive the chop in the Tnm Super League after beating Red Lions 1-nil at Zomba stadium on Friday afternoon.

Peter Mponda’s side cemented their spot in the Tnm Super League following Civo and Karonga United’s defeats to Nyasa Big Bullets and Kamuzu Barracks respectively.

The Wizards match started on an impressive note at Zomba stadium as both sides were in search for an early goal.

Midway through the first half the Chilomoni based side Wizards had several chances but their frontline lacked the killer punch.

At the other end, the Zomba based soldiers also had a few chances to take the lead but Wizards defenders defended well and the first half ended goalless.

After recess, both sides came in with fresh ideas but it was Pritchard Mwansa’s vibes that proved to be working as the soldiers were playing good passing football and looked more dangerous.

Despite the soldiers’ dominance for the good part of the game, Peter Mponda’s side scored first through Patrick Phiri after he received a through ball inside the soldiers’ half.

After that goal, the Chilomoni based side Wizards continued building strong momentum as their midfield led by Blessings Phiri and Patrick Phiri was ticking and they created several scoring chances but their strikers lacked a killer punch.

Wizards however managed to hold on to their lead until the final whistle.

Following this win it means the Chilomoni based side has finished on position 13 with 30 points from 29 matches and they will play in the Super League next season.