Leicester City captured headlines around the world last season with one of the most shocking title runs in sports history, clearing traditional powerhouses like Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspurs for their first championship.

Well, in the on-going TNM Super League season, with just two games to go, Kamuzu Barracks might do a ‘Leicester City’ if they win their remaining two games.

With 55 points, a point above defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets, victories over Karonga United on Friday before facing Dwangwa United will see the Soldiers winning their first Super League championship at the expense of Bullets, Silver Strikers, Blue Eagles, Mafco FC and Be Forward Wanderers.

At the current state of events, the Soldiers are just one leg away from becoming the first Malawi Defence Force (MDF) to win the championship. However, it won’t be an easy task facing teams that are running away from the jaws of a crocodile.

The two teams are capable of ending Kamuzu Barracks’ championship dream. Bullets are second favorites to clinch the title and possibly defend their title for the third time in a row.

The peoples team are second in the standings, with Civo Service United and Blue Eagles standing in their way. Unlike last season, by this time, Bullets were already declared champions with three games to play but they had a torrid season from which they struggled a lot especially when playing away from home.

If they can beat Civo, their chances of defending their title will be high depending on Karonga United’ game against the current league leaders. But, just like KB, Bullets have a daunting task against Civo who are on the verge of being relegated to the Premier Division if they lose this match.

And lastly, Silver Strikers are third favorites to clinch the title for the first time in three years. The Central Bankers are remaining with two crucial games against Mafco FC and Be Forward Wanderers respectively.

Unlike KB and Bullets, the area 47 based giants will have to rely on teams that are playing against the top two sides. If the top two sides lose all the games and the Bankers win their two remaining games, they will definitely be crowned the 2016 champions. But will that be easy? Absolutely not. Facing Mafco FC before travelling to Blantyre for their showdown against Wanderers will not be easy for the Central Bankers who have had a mixed start to the season.

At some point in time, Silver Strikers were the favorites to win the title as they had three games in hand but they went on to play five games without registering any victory, eventually, handing the opportunity to Kamuzu Barracks, Bullets and Blue Eagles.

The next two weeks will be very crucial for the title contenders. Any mistake, will see one of three clinching the title with just a game to play.