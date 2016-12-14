14 December 2016 Last updated at: 3:18 PM
Zacc Kawalala raises concern over rude SAA hostesses
President of Word Alive Ministries Pastor Zacc Kawalala has expressed dissatisfaction over the way South African Airways (SAA) flight attendants treat Malawian passengers on flights.
According to the pastor, Malawians boarding the South African Airways on the Lilongwe-Johannesburg route are not respected by the flight attendants.
In a Facebook post, the pastor said the SAA air hostesses speak rudely to the passengers in the flight and later when the passengers respond they say it is offensive to interfere with their duties.
He added that the most worrisome thing is that on other routes the airline has good stewards than those working on the South Africa Malawi route.
“The SAA Malawi route carries rude stewards. So you speak rudely to your passengers and then you announces it is offensive to interfere with the duties of the stewards. You can do better. The other routes SAA flies to does not have similar stewards. I know staff matters,” said Kawalala.
Some commenters also shared their own experiences with the airline.
“We had a terrible experience with this flight. We were coming from Lusaka connecting to BLZ at JNB. Their flight in Lusaka was supposed to start off at 0720hrs and the connecting flight from JNB was at 1240hrs. The flight delayed in Lusaka to 1330hrs, we therefore missed the flight from JNB. We went to the customer service center at ORT as advised in Lusaka. It was terrible. Rude staff. There was one lady there as supervisor by then. The lady can be rude! In trying to reason with her, she went a step further and told one of us ‘hey, am not your wife, just go!’And this is at customer service centre,” said Luois Mlangiza Banda.
Other commenters on the post asked the pastor to lodge a formal complaint with the airline.
53 Comments On "Zacc Kawalala raises concern over rude SAA hostesses"
Leave a Reply
Most Viewed
Giving Mutharika a news blackout is retrogressive: Mount Soche Declaration is a threat to Malawi’s democracy and press freedom
Pearson Nkhoma
That’s the way S A treat Malawians .
At least somebody has written this, I thought I was the only one who noticed their attitude
They have always been rude
mwati ndani”kawalala?dzina limeneri ndilamunthu wamulungu zoona?
Learn not 2 judge all,some of them thy hav respect,nt all south Africa’s ar rude
The Whole SAA is a shambles. They are rude and thieves.
The staff at their Airport are pathetic. They open bags how? Nobody knows. Pathetic human beings. Malawi should do better. Ethiopian and Kenya are better for Africans.
Wish BA flew to Malawi. Their customer service is wonderful.
The problem with malawians is being to sweet. I have see lots of other nations being rude to yall and you just keep quet. Sometimes you just have to put your foot down to injustice.
apartheid system is in their blood vessels so each time it diffuses into their nerve impulses to their brain,,
I too was once on the receiving end of SA airlines rudeness 5 years ago. I haven’t flown with them since!
On a different note, I have witnessed rudeness from passengers as well…..
– not seating still
– talking too loud with friends usually, with demeaning choice of words whilst leaning on somebody’s seat
– I once flew in with the national football team on another airline, some of the players were rude to other passengers by talking loud with poor choice of vernacular thinking “enafe sitimamva”!
– I also notice that some fly semi intoxicated fueling rudeness to other passengers and crew
My personal observation is: both sides ought to monitor their discipline in the air.
jst talk about 2 much noise,otherwise their local languages is non of ur business,they hav dat freedom 2 communicate in their own language unless if there r restrictions
Cabin crews are trained to be very kind and of respect to passengers, the behaviour of passengers is not an excuse of an Airline to have arrogant Hostesses ans Stewards. I know how these SAA crews behave, I have flown with this Airline several times and I dont like their behaviour, its not only on Malawi route. The other time I was connecting to another African country from OT I asked for a pen from a Hostess she refused to assist me and I told her my peace of mind. Even the ground crews at OT very arrogant disorganised and they can even steal from you if you are not careful. The best is to just boycott this Airline, I wish ET and KA were given the rights to pick passengers from KIA or Chileka to JBRG
Did you post also on their page? Let them know Pastor zacc osangopemphera ayi
My name is prince teresa , Dr ZUba is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i couldn?t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a great post of !Nicole! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him Dr ZUBA, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that any one who contacted him is always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you,so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative,i am very amazed and happy about the healing Dr ZUBA gave to me from the help of his ancient herbs But if you are having like this disease,cancer,Diabeties,Hepatitis B, you can contact Dr ZUBA at once you can email him now for your own healing too at:(doctorzubaherbalhome@gmail.com). or add him on whatsapp +2348035912345 thanks
Zaanthu andalama izi ife sizikutikhudzaa
Hw i wish one of them is readin this, if you do contact me and i tell you one by one about respecting others.
mwaonatu ndege ndagulitsa pano mkulira , amalawi dont cry these r results of kukonda ndalama kumadalira za ena, nde simuti zifika pomakukhazika pasi mndegemo mipando ilipo, sikhanza akufuna muphunzirepo zili ngati mwana akufuna somba ndikungopasa mbedza akawedze mawa asadzapempheso, WAKE UP PEOPLE
Because Malawians are too ready for a yes. We are scared for a NO! We are too sensitive to oppose Nonsense. We are cultured to coruption. We seem too dull to raise a finger. We cant dare the offender. If I may ask, pepanitu anthuni, kodi munthu waMulunguyu anapangapo kanthu on spot kapena yathu ija yomangong’ung’za kumbali. We need tell right there this z not right.
Ine ndukuyambisa
@SAA this is unwelcome and respect whoever iz your customer. We will not toralet nonsense.
@zack kawalala Go and report. And give us feedback. Or never tell us complaits.
@fellow Malawians lets jack up abale. Times are so far ahead of us.
Muziyenda pa bus man of God.
I agree with the man of God. They don’t have customer care at all.
Kodi ife tilibe ndege?
Boycott SAA basi , let all Malawians gang up and have nothing to do with this Airline, they can go anywhere but they should have no patronage from Malawi
Sitinati kudandaula, you never supported to stop air Malawi from being liquidated, Air Malawi had good and professional cabin crew, despite the problem they were there but they respected passengers, itanani Magufuli adzatithandize to reopen another airline
you are stupid. what i would have done is to have slapped the shit out of the hostesses when i landed in malawi. whats the point of complaining here online? kamlepo is right, amalawi ndinu opusa. #yourestupid
Ukamakangana ndi chitsiru anthu owona sangalekanitse
H. X. Q q s d
Inu osangosiya kukwela ndege zawoxo bwanj
mwataya chinkhalidwe a malawi, malichero ndi masache mumakwera kare aja alikut?
Ethiopian airways bro, u won’t regret,zavutitsitsa Kenya ili nazonso ndege man
nduphawi wanuwo mmafuna muwone ngati ndani malawiyo nr 3 kusaukitsitsa. Mbuzi iweti
Who’s is kawalala?
Following?
Nanuso a kawalala kuchenjeretsa mwina…mumayesa mwaitu kkkkk
Kkk
South africans do not regard malawians as people, do you know why? zimayambira ku joni because of the odd pathetic kind of jobs we do take tikapita kumeneko….and they think we are stupid!! tangoganizani..even ku malawi kuno azilonda opanda mapepala amatilondela mmayadi mwathumu…timawalemekeza ngati? sitimangoti ah kape uyu!nde musamadabwe atsikana a ku joni akamakuonelerani..the best way to pay them back is just to ignore them,kumangogula zakudya zanu mukamakwera ndege..nayo zidzawavuta tsiku lina adzadya golide waoyo!
You expect SAA to regard you. Does your gvt regard you? Why dont you ask it for not regarding you?
No it not just South Africans I v travelled with malawians evn in Mozambique same story and zimbabweans are even worse at putting malawians down ulendo wina I had to talk like a mad woman at the boader ndikunyasidwa ndiulemu umene umapelekedwa ndi amalawi while someone is busy verbally abusing them. Azibambo andevu zawo kumati asiyeni athana ndi Mulungu wawo
We should start beating and slapping these foreigners, amati yenjeza
Lol a Progress not slapping but confidently look an idiot in the eye kumuuza za size yake all it takes is a smile and stiff words thats they wobt forget in a hurry
Surely the best way is nafexo tizibwezera rudeness!!
Inenso ndege ndimangoiona ili mlengalenga ndiye chonena ndilibe
Inenso ndege ndimangoiona ili mlengalenga ndiye chonena ndilibe
Kkkkkkkk I love this comment
Amalawi ambiri akuvutika nde muzinena za ndege aziti chani?
mukanati BUS bola koma ndege aaah zawo anthu achuma …
Mukutiuzafe timayenda wa pansi,zikayenda mwa miracle ndi njinga,NDE titani pamenepa?
Kuti tidziwe kuti munakwera ndege ,ife tikakumana ndi a fisi mchire mungatimvere?
Kkkkk,u nt lyn man
Kkkkkkk eti man
U mst report them to their managers they r stupid…..if they feel tough to wrk there better to resign and look another jobs
they shouldn’t be employed at all.they should know where their bread on the table comes from .they need to be reported to the company.
100% true i agree with Zacc
Eeeish