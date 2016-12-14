14 December 2016 Last updated at: 3:18 PM

Zacc Kawalala raises concern over rude SAA hostesses

President of Word Alive Ministries Pastor Zacc Kawalala has expressed dissatisfaction over the way South African Airways (SAA) flight attendants treat Malawian passengers on flights.

According to the pastor, Malawians boarding the South African Airways on the Lilongwe-Johannesburg route are not respected by the flight attendants.

In a Facebook post, the pastor said the SAA air hostesses speak rudely to the passengers in the flight and later when the passengers respond they say it is offensive to interfere with their duties.

He added that the most worrisome thing is that on other routes the airline has good stewards than those working on the South Africa Malawi route.

“The SAA Malawi route carries rude stewards. So you speak rudely to your passengers and then you announces it is offensive to interfere with the duties of the stewards. You can do better. The other routes SAA flies to does not have similar stewards. I know staff matters,” said Kawalala.

Some commenters also shared their own experiences with the airline.

“We had a terrible experience with this flight. We were coming from Lusaka connecting to BLZ at JNB. Their flight in Lusaka was supposed to start off at 0720hrs and the connecting flight from JNB was at 1240hrs. The flight delayed in Lusaka to 1330hrs, we therefore missed the flight from JNB. We went to the customer service center at ORT as advised in Lusaka. It was terrible. Rude staff. There was one lady there as supervisor by then. The lady can be rude! In trying to reason with her, she went a step further and told one of us ‘hey, am not your wife, just go!’And this is at customer service centre,” said Luois Mlangiza Banda.

Other commenters on the post asked the pastor to lodge a formal complaint with the airline.