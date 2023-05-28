Devotion: Difficult times will come, don’t give up

The bible says in 2 Timothy chapter 3 verse 1 that: ” You must realize, however, that in the last days difficult times will come..”

As we draw near to the end, Faith and endurance are so important. This is so because difficult times lie ahead and then some won’t stand the pressure.

The Lord Jesus asked a question in Luke chapter 18 verse 8 ….”But when the Son of Man comes, will he find faith on earth?”

This is why the Bible says in the last days people will abandon the Faith. Those who won’t stand the pressure will abandon the Faith.

We read in the book of 1 Timothy chapter 4 verse 1 “Now the Spirit says clearly that in the last times some people will abandon the faith by following deceitful spirits, the teachings of demons.”

So be strong. Never be swayed by anything in this world. Don’t accept to be a victim. Be a victor. These are last days and therefore learn to stand strong in Faith. Get connected to the Word of God, Get connected to other True saints, get connected to the Spirit of God. Get connected to God in prayers. Be vigilant and be sober.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24