Crocodile kills boy, woman commits suicide in Mangochi

Over the long weekend in Mangochi, a 23-year-old woman committed suicide, a 53-year-old woman drowned in Masongola River and an eight-year-old boy was killed by a crocodile.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi said the first two incidents occurred in the area of Traditional Authority Jalasi while the third one in Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.

Daudi said in the first incident, Alinafe Chapola, 23, took her own life. It is reported that on May 13, 2023, Chapola spent the night at her boyfriend’s place.

“The following morning, she refused to return to her brother’s house, fearing severe repercussions for staying out all night. Later, her boyfriend discovered her unconscious, surrounded by a bottle of brake fluid, motor vehicle oil, and various tablets,”he explained

She went on to say that she was rushed to Mangochi District Hospital but sadly succumbed to her injuries two days later while undergoing treatment.

Daudi said in the second incident, Lanjesi Samson, 53, drowned in the Masongola River. On May 14, 2023, Samson embarked on a journey from his village to visit his sister in Namwera.

However, he never reached his intended destination. The following day, his body was discovered floating in the Masongola River.

The third fatality was an eight-year-old boy named Afinesi Jaji, who fell victim to a crocodile attack. On May 14, 2023, Jaji and his friends ventured to the Mandimba River for a day of play.

Unfortunately, tragedy struck when a crocodile attacked Jaji while he was playing along the riverbanks. His friends promptly alerted the villagers, who launched a search operation and discovered the lifeless body of the young boy.

In each case, the police were notified, and they visited the respective scenes. The deaths were subsequently confirmed by medical professionals at the hospital.

