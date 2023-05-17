ESCOM to reconfigure electricity metres

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) says it will from next month start upgrading the electricity recharge token system for prepaid metres.

This is according to ESCOM Chief Operating Officer Maxwell Mulimakwenda who was speaking on Tuesday 16th May during a press briefing in Blantyre.

Mulimakwenda said Token Identifier-TID project, which will reconfigure all customers’ electricity meters is expected to commence on 1st June, this year.

He said under the project, the electricity supplier is set to upgraded to the new software over 537,000 prepaid meters.

He said during the exercise, customers will receive three tokens after buying electricity units and two of the three tokens will be the key change and the third one will be the normal electricity units.

The Chief Operating Officer pointed out that customers who will fail to upgrade their electricity metres by 24 November next year, their electricity metres will cease to dispense electricity.

“Electricity tokens using the current system should be loaded into the metres before upgrading the metres as failure to do so will make the old tokens unusable into the newly upgraded system,” said Mulimakwenda.

The upgrade of electricity metres which is in compliance with the new international requirements for transfer of electricity prepaid tokens, follows the expiry of the current software which was last updated in 1993.

