Malawi Soldiers to form part of King Charles coronation parade

Ten members of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) will tomorrow form part of the Commonwealth Parade during the Coronation of King Charles III.

According to the British High Commission in Lilongwe, the MDF soldiers are expected to join their colleagues from UK and other Commonwealth Nations in the commemoration of the historic event.

“A team of Malawi Defence Force troops will join their colleagues from all Commonwealth member states at the historic global event. The UK and Malawi have enjoyed a longstanding defence partnership and the MDF troops’ participation in the coronation of the UK’s new Commander-in-Chief is a huge honour,” said Fiona Ritchie, the British High Commissioner to Malawi.

She also expressed delight that President Lazarus Chakwera and the First Lady will attend the Coronation of His Majesty.

Leader of the Malawi Troops at the Coronation Major Thokozani Moffat said he is very happy to be able to represent Malawi and MDF at the Coronation in London.

“It will be incredible not only for me but my comrades from Malawi and beyond to parade in the streets of London on the day when His Majesty takes his Coronation oath. It’s certainly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Moffat.

